Two new sweet businesses opening amid pandemic

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close their doors, but two local small businesses are taking a big chance and opening their doors and seeing this time as an opportunity to make their dreams a reality.

Owner Isaac Lui of Heavenly Freeze opened their doors at cross streets Bullard and Fresno Avenues about a month ago in the midst of the COVID-19.

“It has been quite tough though with the lack of traffic,” said Lui.

Lui says opening a new business right now is an exercise in faith.

“So we are a Christ centered business and during these trying times all I can really do is be optimistic about what’s to come next…with dessert, everybody is always happy with dessert.”

18-year-old, Tabari Parker sees a window of opportunity and is getting ready to open Candy Shack at Weldon and North Van Ness Avenues where candied grapes are one of the specialties.

“People are going crazy for this candy down south,” said Tabari Parker, Owner of Candy Shack in Fresno.

For now, the Candy Shack will be operating inside a tent. Parker was inspired and says he almost gave up on the idea several times.

“I felt like not too many people would want to show up, you know and be face to face especially during the pandemic, but everything is worth a try.”

The young entrepreneur hopes that in the age of COVID, the community will stop and support something different.

“This is my first business venture, so I am excited to see where it goes, you miss every shot you don’t take.”

Customers will be allowed to enter both businesses as long as strict PPE and social distancing rules are enforced.

The Candy Shack opens Friday, July 31st and Heavenly Freeze does their official grand opening, Saturday, August 1st.

