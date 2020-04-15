Two more Redwood Springs residents have died of COVID-19, says the company hired to speak on its behalf

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – ​The company hired by the Redwood Springs Healthcare Center in Visalia confirmed Tuesday two more residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to eight.

The Redwood Springs Healthcare Center is in the process of testing everyone at the facility ​and the results show that the positive cases account for half of the cases in Tulare county.​

“We’ve just been terrified because we knew that they were going to get it, most of the people would probably end up with it,” said ​Misty Chandler, whose 85-year-old grandmother was a resident at the facility and recently passed away from COVID-19.

Bonnie Vantassel was transported out of the Redwood Springs Healthcare Facility to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where Misty says she tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

“The pulmonologist there basically said that he’s not expecting her to make it from this because it took Redwood Springs too long to get her the treatment she needed.”

Bonnie is one of eight residents who have passed away as a result of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Tulare County Health and Human Services says 106 residents and 48 staff have been infected.

