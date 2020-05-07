Two McDonald’s employees shot in Oklahoma City over COVID-19 dining room policy, police say

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two 16-year-old McDonald’s employees were shot after two customers became upset when they were told the restaurant’s dining room was closed Wednesday evening, Oklahoma police said.

Police said they believe they have the suspects – two females – in custody. They are comparing the two people in custody to descriptions they received.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. inside the McDonald’s at SW 89th and Pennsylvania Avenue in south Oklahoma City.

One employee was shot in the left arm, and the other was shot in the right shoulder. Both employees are male. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Police said a female employee was injured during the shooting, but was not shot. That employee suffered a head laceration that police believe she suffered when she fell and hit a piece of furniture.

Both employees were transported to a hospital.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.