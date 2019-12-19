Two injured in Madera County house fire

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured in a house fire in Madera County on Thursday.

Fire crews respond to the fire around 6 a.m.

Madera County Fire said when fire crews arrived in the area of Road 29 ½ and Yates Road, they found a structure fully involved with two victims.

Both victims were transported to a Fresno hospital by helicopter, and their conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

