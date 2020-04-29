Two Fresno nursing homes report COVID-19 cases

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE) – Two nursing homes in Fresno – both operated by Dycora Transitional Health & Living locations – reported 16 combined COVID-19 cases, according to an update Tuesday by the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The two locations include the one near the Manchester Center (the Golden Living Center Hy-Lond off of Shields Avenue) and the location in Downtown Fresno (close to Community Regional Medical Center).

Chad Galley, the nursing home administrator at the Manchester Center location, said every patient has been tested – but not all the staff.

“At this time, we have 12 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Their immediate family members have been notified,” Galley said in an email.

He added that there have been no positive cases within the staff so far.

The facilities are just two of several nursing homes across the Central Valley reporting COVID-19 outbreaks. In Tulare County, three nursing homes have been hit:

Redwood Springs has 183 cases and 24 deaths.

Lindsay Gardens has 75 cases and one death.

Linwood Meadows has 10 cases.

Susan Renteria, whose mother lives in Linwood Meadows, said as soon as she found out there were COVID-19 cases inside the facility she wanted to know if her mom would be tested.

“My biggest fear was what happened at Redwood Springs was going to start happening at Linwood,” she said.

Renteria said she received a call Tuesday morning that her mom was tested and that she would receive the results back in 24 to 48 hours.

“Now my question is whether or not she tests positive, what’s the next step, and if she tests negative, that’ll be wonderful, however, we’re just waiting right now,” she said.

Tulare County’s role in this is to provide guidance to each of the nursing homes affected.

“That would be part of the guidelines that we would assist them with putting into place, residents who are positive need to be isolated from residents who do not have COVID,” said the Health and Human Services Agency’s Tammie Weyker-Adkins.

Inside the Dycora Transitional Health & Living facility at the Manchester Center, Galley said staff members are being tested on a “needed basis” while following the guidance of health officials.

At Redwood Springs and Lindsay Gardens, Weyker-Adkins said everyone has been tested but inside Linwood Meadows they are being tested in waves, prioritizing those who came in direct contact with the positive COVID-19 cases.

