Two Fresno County men arrested for alleged possession of child pornography

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office took two men into custody Thursday for alleged possession of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force took 68-year-old Mark Forney into custody at his Clovis home in the morning. Shortly after 29-year-old Louis Tusing was arrested at his job on Blackstone and Sierra.

Tony Botti, a spokesman for the department said both arrests were the result of “cyber tips.”

“It’s horrifying, and it’s just a reminder that it can happen anywhere,” said a Clovis woman who did not want to be identified.

She lives close to Forney and said the news is shocking. His home on Richert Avenue in Clovis is around the corner from a park and elementary school.

“We walk by his house. Tomorrow morning 50 or 60 kids will walk past his house on the way to school,” she said.

Sheriff’s detectives said a search of Forney’s home turned up electronic devices containing child pornography. Botti said Forney works in the maintenance department at Community Regional Medical Center and was released on bail by Thursday afternoon.

“It is kind of nerve wracking. It’s a somewhat serious crime and he’s right back home,” said another anonymous neighbor.

In an unrelated case Louis Tusing was arrested at his job at Firestone Auto Care on Blackstone after detectives searched his Winery Avenue apartment.

“Again we collected some personal electronic devices, reviewed those and there was child pornography on there,” Botti said.

He said unfortunately this type of crime is not uncommon which is why it’s so important to report anything that seems off.

“It’s good for the community to know that we have a dedicated team for this exact type of problem and we’re going to put the resources to it so that people can’t continue to do this type of behavior,” he said.

Information on cyber tips:

http://www.Missingkids.Com/home

