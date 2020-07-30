Two Fresno City Councilmembers lead effort to bring students back to classrooms

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Two Fresno City Councilmembers are spearheading an effort to get students back in classrooms in spite of Gov. Newsom’s order.

Councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Mike Karbassi are calling a press conference Thursday to address the need of reopening schools in Fresno.

Former Mayor Alan Autry and Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger are also backing this movement.

They are calling on local school districts to fight the Newsom’s order and regain local control of the schools.

Bredefeld says closing down schools during the pandemic has sparked more child abuse, students are being left behind academically and kids who have special needs are without services they receive while in school.

“We can make it safe, we can invest in PPE, plexiglass, whatever is needed, alternate schedules to make it safe, this needs to happen we need to stop sacrificing our kids out of fear and hysteria,” Fresno City Councilmember, Garry Bredefeld said.

Fresno County public schools are still being mandated to start the school year virtually as the county remains on the state’s watch list.

Thursday’s press conference begins at 9:00 a.m. at city hall.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.