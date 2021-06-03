Two dogs safe no injuries following two house fires in Clovis

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- Following a fire burning two homes in Clovis, Clovis Fire Department says no residents or firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Clovis Fire Department says two dogs who were inside the home at the time fortunately survived. Their kennels were seen in the front of the room as the fire burned in the attic.

A difficult day for residents of two homes in Old Town, damaged by fire.

Thankfully no residents or firefighters were injured. Two dogs, inside the home at the time at the fire, survived. Firefighters rescued the pets, bringing them outside to be cared for & reunited with owners pic.twitter.com/TLhxq5GtbS — Clovis Fire Dept. (@ClovisFire) June 3, 2021

Related Content Fire crews working to put out two house fires in Clovis

Crews were battling two house fires Thursday, after an initial fire caused a nearby tree to burn, eventually causing a second home to catch fire.

The homes are located in a residential neighborhood on 7th Street and Oxford Avenue in Clovis.

According to the Clovis Police Department, Harvard Avenue was closed between 5th Street and 8th Street.

Parents of students who attend Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH) are asked to pick up students after school on the DeWitt Avenue side.