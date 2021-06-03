Two dogs safe no injuries following two house fires in Clovis

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- Following a fire burning two homes in Clovis, Clovis Fire Department says no residents or firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Clovis Fire Department says two dogs who were inside the home at the time fortunately survived. Their kennels were seen in the front of the room as the fire burned in the attic.

Crews were battling two house fires Thursday, after an initial fire caused a nearby tree to burn, eventually causing a second home to catch fire.

The homes are located in a residential neighborhood on 7th Street and Oxford Avenue in Clovis.

According to the Clovis Police Department, Harvard Avenue was closed between 5th Street and 8th Street.

Parents of students who attend Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH) are asked to pick up students after school on the DeWitt Avenue side.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com