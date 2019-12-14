2 children recovering after being struck by hit-and-run driver

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Police say the hit-and-run happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Dakota and Thorn Avenue.

Officials say the two victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown, but their injuries are non-life-threatening and described as minor.

The victims are 10 and 14 years old and were walking east on Dakota when the driver allegedly hit them and kept driving.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-twenties in a gold Dodge Chrysler.

He later crashed into a parked car and ran but was taken into custody near Fedora and Jeanne Avenue.

