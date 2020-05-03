Two Central Valley boxers making an impact during the COVID-19 pandemic

There are two local boxers who are staying proactive in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic: Jose Ramirez and Marc Castro.

Two-time world champion boxer Jose Ramirez is fighting for the people who are often times overlooked, the people who spend hours in the fields and rarely get recognition for their hard work. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting everyone, Ramirez is stepping up.

The Avenal-native is honoring our real champions. Ramirez worked in the fields growing up and knows what farm workers go through every day. He partnered with several companies to raise over $60,000 in cash and goods in just two weeks.

Ramirez and his team handed out care packages, which included food, water, vitamins, medical face masks, sanitizer, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and paper towels.

The Central Valley is responsible for a lot of the produce that is consumed nationally and Ramirez wants to make sure the people, who are literally in the trenches, are taken care of.

“We’re here delivering these packages to let them know that we’re very thankful as they continue working through this crisis through this COVID-19,” said Ramirez. “They’re very faithful to their jobs, feeding us, and we gotta let them know that we acknowledge the work and that we’re supporting them.”

Meanwhile, Sunnyside alum Marc Castro who recently turned pro, is also helping the community during this pandemic.

Castro volunteered in a Cornerstone Church Food Drive where he helped direct traffic and placed boxes of food inside cars.

If you’re interested in knowing what a 2-time Youth World Boxing Champion is up to during quarantine, you can take a look on his YouTube channel to follow along.

Castro is still working his tail off staying in shape and is getting ready for his next fight, whenever that may be.