Three businesses fined $1,000 for staying open, after ‘shelter at home’ order

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Fresno issued a $1,000 Administrative Citation on three stores in Fresno on Saturday for staying open, according to a tweet by City of Fresno Councilmember Miguel Arias.

The shops that were fined are the Cigarette Store located at 4848 E. Kings Canyon, High Society Smoke Shop located at 1124 W. Shields and 559 Cigarettes and more located at 1219 Fresno Street.

The City of Fresno provided a list of essential businesses that are allowed to remain open, including a list of businesses that were required to close.

If non-essential businesses are open and not complying with the shelter at home order, the public can submit information to emergencyorderfaq@fresno.gov or by calling 311.

