COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Three businesses fined $1,000 for staying open, after ‘shelter at home’ order

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the City of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Fresno issued a $1,000 Administrative Citation on three stores in Fresno on Saturday for staying open, according to a tweet by City of Fresno Councilmember Miguel Arias.

The shops that were fined are the Cigarette Store located at 4848 E. Kings Canyon, High Society Smoke Shop located at 1124 W. Shields and 559 Cigarettes and more located at 1219 Fresno Street.

The City of Fresno provided a list of essential businesses that are allowed to remain open, including a list of businesses that were required to close.

If non-essential businesses are open and not complying with the shelter at home order, the public can submit information to emergencyorderfaq@fresno.gov or by calling 311.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know