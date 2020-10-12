Two brothers suffer major injuries after vehicle rollover in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two brothers are suffering major injuries after a solo vehicle car rollover in Fresno County Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the driver was driving under the influence near the area of Central and Buttonwillow avenues when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled multiple times into a field.

The two brothers were flown out to Community Regional Medical Center, the driver is in critical condition while the passenger’s condition is unknown, according to CHP.

No other injuries were reported.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.