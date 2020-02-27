Two arrested in Sanger for vandalizing city

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sanger Police Department arrested two suspects on gang-related tagging in the city of Sanger on Sunday.

Officers say they identified the two suspects as Alex Villanueva and Juan Servin near Annadale Avenue.

Authorities say Servin and Villanueva were both linked to the graffiti. Both were arrested on vandalism charges while Servin was also charged with DUI.

