Two arrested for bank robbery in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two suspects have been arrested for bank robbery in Clovis, police say.

Clovis Police say they received a robbery-in-progress call at Union Bank located at 840 Herndon Avenue in Clovis on Thursday at 11:44 a.m.

The suspect passed a demand note to the teller, according to authorities.

Authorities say the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was seen and there were no injuries.

Using video from inside the bank and various other locations within the city, detectives say they were able to identify a suspect and a vehicle used to flee the scene. They also determined a second suspect was involved and acted as the driver of the vehicle, according to authorities.

29-year-old, Jacoby Jackson

Authorities say one suspect was identified as 29-year-old Jacoby Jackson and the second suspect was identified as 31-year-old Collins Keanche. The two suspects were arrested in Visalia.

39-year-old, Collins Keanche

Jackson and Keanche were transported back to Fresno County and booked into the Fresno County Jail. They were booked on robbery, burglary, conspiracy and probation violation charges.

