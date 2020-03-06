Two arrested for armed robbery in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two are arrested after an armed robbery on Thursday in Visalia, police say.

Authorities say they responded to a robbery on Main Avenue and West Street on Thursday at around 5 p.m.

The victim told police two suspects robbed her at gunpoint and fled in a black sedan.

An Officer says he located a vehicle matching the description on Race Avenue and Encina Street pulling into a driveway.

One suspect was identified as Dontre Royal, 24, he was observed going into the home carrying a black purse, while the second suspect was identified as Ciara Torrez, 22, who was contacted in the passenger seat of the vehicle and detained, according to authorities.

Authorities say the handgun used in the robbery was located in residence as well as property belonging to the victim was found in the vehicle and inside the home.

The suspects were booked for armed robbery.

