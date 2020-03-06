Two arrested for armed robbery in Visalia, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two are arrested after an armed robbery on Thursday in Visalia, police say.

Authorities say they responded to a robbery on Main Avenue and West Street on Thursday at around 5 p.m.

The victim told police two suspects robbed her at gunpoint and fled in a black sedan.

An Officer says he located a vehicle matching the description on Race Avenue and Encina Street pulling into a driveway.

One suspect was identified as Dontre Royal, 24, he was observed going into the home carrying a black purse, while the second suspect was identified as Ciara Torrez, 22, who was contacted in the passenger seat of the vehicle and detained, according to authorities.

Authorities say the handgun used in the robbery was located in residence as well as property belonging to the victim was found in the vehicle and inside the home.

The suspects were booked for armed robbery.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.