Twitter reacts to Dodgers World Series win

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Tuesday night in game six of the Fall Classic, which clinched the franchise’s first World Series title since 1988.
Here is a sampling of some of the reaction on twitter:
The Rays led 1-0 in the fifth inning, when Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled starter Blake Snell after giving up a one-out single. Snell was throwing arguably his best game of the season. He had struck out nine Dodgers hitters while giving up just two hits at that point. After Snell was pulled, the Dodgers would score two runs in the inning, with reliever Nick Anderson on the mound.
Ex-Bulldog safety and current Fresno State football radio analyst Cameron Worrell gave some love to Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who finally gets a ring after coming up short in the playoffs so many times before.
The Dodgers featured a couple guys with ties to the Central Valley.
Los Angeles turned blue on Tuesday night.
California Governor Gavin Newsom offered his congratulations.
It had been 32 years since the Dodgers last won a World Series title in 1988 (which just happens to be the total when you add Kobe Bryant’s two jersey numbers with the Lakers together: 8 and 24).
Los Angeles is the center of the professional sports world right now.
The Dodgers celebration was not without some controversy, as some wondered why star player Justin Tuner returned to the field, after being removed from the game because of a positive COVID test that was confirmed during the game.
And KSEE24/CBS47 Chief Photographer Kevin Mahan, who is a gigantic Dodgers fan, offered up this tweet.