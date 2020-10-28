Twitter reacts to Dodgers World Series win

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Tuesday night in game six of the Fall Classic, which clinched the franchise’s first World Series title since 1988.

Here is a sampling of some of the reaction on twitter:

The Rays led 1-0 in the fifth inning, when Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled starter Blake Snell after giving up a one-out single. Snell was throwing arguably his best game of the season. He had struck out nine Dodgers hitters while giving up just two hits at that point. After Snell was pulled, the Dodgers would score two runs in the inning, with reliever Nick Anderson on the mound.

Harold Reynolds is on point here. https://t.co/i1TLqiKgSm — Paul Meadors (@paulmeadors) October 28, 2020

The text string I have with my brothers validates this 🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/SxQoxZQrpq — Doug Kezirian (@DougESPN) October 28, 2020

Blake Snell's season began with him threatening not to pitch and ended with him not being allowed to pitch long enough. — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) October 28, 2020

Ex-Bulldog safety and current Fresno State football radio analyst Cameron Worrell gave some love to Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who finally gets a ring after coming up short in the playoffs so many times before.

I am happy for this dude. He’s been so good for so long he deserved a title. https://t.co/R3TI9Crd8y — Cam Worrell (@CamWorrell) October 28, 2020

Clayton Kershaw:



🔵 2014 NL MVP

🔵 3x Cy Young winner

🔵 8x All-Star

🔵 2011 pitching Triple Crown

🔵 2011 Gold Glove winner

🔵 One no-hitter

🔵 Career 2.43 ERA

🔵 2,526 career strikeouts

🔵 Most strikeouts in postseason history



And now, a World Series champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Vy7oxMdDAy — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2020

The Dodgers featured a couple guys with ties to the Central Valley.

Congratulations to the Central Valley's latest World Champions, Merced's Dylan Floro (Dodgers Pitcher), and Porterville's Brant Brown (Dodgers Hitting Coach – Monache HS, Fresno State) @FresnoStateBSB — George Takata (@georgetakata) October 28, 2020

Los Angeles turned blue on Tuesday night.

City Hall, LAX, DTLA, and the Santa Monica Pier are among the many Los Angeles landmarks that will be lit up blue tonight in support of the #Dodgers opportunity to win the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/8HxKwhiMpW — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 27, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom offered his congratulations.

California domination once again. World Series champs — @Dodgers!



LA IS 2020’s TITLETOWN. https://t.co/lKlWaENgLZ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 28, 2020

It had been 32 years since the Dodgers last won a World Series title in 1988 (which just happens to be the total when you add Kobe Bryant’s two jersey numbers with the Lakers together: 8 and 24).

Narrated by Kobe 🗣 https://t.co/h9iaYZl7b3 — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) October 28, 2020

Los Angeles is the center of the professional sports world right now.

In 1988, the Lakers won the NBA title and Dodgers won the World Series.



No city had won baseball and basketball in the same year.



Until this year.



When the Lakers and Dodgers did it again. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 28, 2020

Magic!! This is amazing and special – Los Angeles is the #CityofChampions so proud of you and the entire @Dodgers family. 💜💛➕💙💙#2020Champs #Dodgers https://t.co/R6x4ZYiCrk — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) October 28, 2020

Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

The Dodgers celebration was not without some controversy, as some wondered why star player Justin Tuner returned to the field, after being removed from the game because of a positive COVID test that was confirmed during the game.

According to @Ken_Rosenthal, Justin Turner was asked to not return to the field for the celebration after receiving a positive COVID-19 test. pic.twitter.com/IXZSjtJZtx — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2020

