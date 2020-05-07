Twins work side-by-side as nurses fighting coronavirus

CHICAGO (WGN) – A set of twins are working side-by-side as nurses at Northwestern Medicine.

“We have always been so close, but we also wanted to maintain our own independence. We both loved the healthcare field but wanted to do something different,” said Rebecca Silverman. “And then realized, we both really want to be nurses.”

Rebecca and Samantha chose the same profession, but slightly different paths.

Rebecca works in the medical ICU and Samantha works in the cardiac ICU. But for right now, both are focused on caring for coronavirus patients at Northwestern Medicine.

“Everyone has their friends and their family to turn to for support, but it’s not the same as talking to someone who is going through pretty much the exact same thing as you,” Samantha said. “Your coworkers you can turn to in that way, too, but having your sister is like a whole other level.”

Rebecca agrees.

“The best part about working with my sister is I just get to be with her, and we love tag teaming and we have such a great teamwork and such good chemistry that I think it translates well on the unit.”

