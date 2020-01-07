Twin sisters arrested for smuggling drugs into Merced County Jail

20-year old twin sisters have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Merced County Jail.

The sisters have been identified as 20-year-old Maya and Kaya Mullins. According to investigators the sisters were visiting 27-year old inmate Jamarius Ballio on Sunday, when they were seen going into the women’s restroom acting suspiciously.

While visiting the suspect, the correctional staff went into the restroom and found a large amount of illegal drugs that had been hidden.

After investigating, deputies took the sisters into custody and booked them into the Merced County Jail on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, smuggling drugs into jail, possession of a controlled substance where prisoners are kept, and possession of over a pound of a controlled substance for sale.

Ballio has received additional charges regarding smuggling drugs into the jail.