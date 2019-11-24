Breaking News
Fresno Police: One person killed in southwest Fresno shooting

Turkey dinners delivered to needy families in Fresno

News

More than 60 families were helped this year

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A number of volunteers delivered some great news to more than 60 families in northwest Fresno Saturday: don’t worry about buying Thanksgiving dinner.

Fresno Police officers, alongside Citizens on Patrol volunteers and FoodsCo employees, delivered turkey dinners to the families. The families needing a little help this Thanksgiving were selected by school resource officers.

This is the third year this event has been put on.

“Seeing the faces of the kids and families when we give food — they are very appreciative,” said Sgt. Bob Reynolds. “That’s the whole purpose of Thanksgiving, right? It’s to give back.”

FoodsCo, JD Foods and Fowler Packing contributed food and money to support this.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com