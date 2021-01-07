TurboTax users report problems receiving stimulus money

News

by: Steve Sbraccia and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of TurboTax users are experiencing problems with getting stimulus payments.

Some, like Michael Wade, are furious.

“If you haven’t gotten it yet, you’re not going to get it until you file as a tax credit and get it on your 2021 tax return,” Wade said.

Those who use the service are affected. Apparently, temporary bank accounts were used to collect filing fees, and those accounts are now closed. It’s to those closed accounts that the IRS sent the stimulus direct deposits.

Wade said it’s going to cause him a financial problem.

“Everybody is hurting right now,” he said. “I could definitely use that.”

TurboTax admitted it is being inundated with complaints. It said it is trying to respond as quickly as possible.

For money sent to closed accounts, TurboTax said that, by law, it must return the payment to the IRS, which said it is exploring options to correct those payments.

What will happen with those payments is still up in the air. TurboTax is directing people to the IRS website and the “get my payment” portal for updates.

Wade said he never thought getting a stimulus payment would be a problem, especially since he got his payment in May without any issues.

Some financial experts blame the IRS’s speed of delivering those payments for the problems. The agency is rushing to find a fix, but doesn’t have a timeline for it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.