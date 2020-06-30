Tumey joins MW twitter movement encouraging people to wear masks

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey posted a fun photo of himself in a Fresno State mask to twitter on Monday, lending support to a social media movement that has gained momemtum amongst administrators and coaches in the Mountain West over the last few days.
It was started on Saturday morning by UNLV Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois, who also worked as an Associate Athletics Director at Fresno State from 2002-2006. While checking on the progress of Allegiant Stadium, the new stadium where UNLV and the Raiders hope to play in the fall, Reed-Francois took a picture with a mask on, and posted it to twitter with the hashtag #FaceMask4FallSports, in an effort to encourage people to wear masks. Other athletic administrators and coaches throughout the conference have since joined in, along with many others around the country. Here are just few of the twitter posts.