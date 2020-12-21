Tule fog, the leading cause of weather related accidents in the state

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fog is thick in the Valley once again Sunday night. The fog we’re experiencing here in the Valley is actually a specific type of fog — it’s Tule Fog.

It’s common this time of year as nights get cold — especially after recent rain.

Tule fog is also the leading cause of weather-related accidents in California.

Tule fog is a weather phenomenon unique to the Valley. It gets its name from Tule Grass which surrounded Tulare Lake — once the largest freshwater lake in the west — before it was drained.

Those wetlands are gone, yet Tule Fog is still common this time of year.

Tule fog forms as temperatures cool at night, mainly in the days following rain when relative humidity is high.

If you have to drive in it, stay slow and use your low-beam headlights. Open your windows to hear other cars you may not see.

Even air travel is affected by the fog.

“The Fresno airport has experienced some flight delays and a couple cancellations as a result of the fog. We’re reminding passengers to check in with their airlines for their flight status and flight updates,” said Vikkie Calderon with the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.