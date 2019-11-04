Tulare woman sentenced to 4 years in prison and lifetime sex offender registration

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) –Tulare County Superior Court, Judge Juliet Boccone sentenced Coral Lytle, age 42, to 4 years in state prison and lifetime sex offender registration for a series of crimes against minors which started in 2017.

Authorities said Lytle pleaded no contest to four counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, four counts of meeting a minor for lewd purposes, four counts of contact with a minor for a sexual offense, and nine counts of lewd act upon a child. Each count is a felony.

District Attorney Tim Ward said, “Coral Lytle is a predator and this office was prepared for years to tell that to a jury. While I am grateful that she will serve prison time and have to register as a sex offender, the sentence doesn’t reflect the lifetime impact she made on her victims,”

“This case is not a joke and our office is appalled by some of the social media comments. These are real victims who have to deal with the real consequences of Coral Lytle’s crimes.

There is no place for these types of victim shaming comments in today’s society.”

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Matthew Earl and was investigated by the Tulare Police Department.

