Highlights of Tulare Western’s 59-36 win over Tulare Union in the semifinals of the Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational, and Clovis High’s 61-59 win against Reno in the semifinals of the Clovis Elks Classic Friday night.

The Mustangs will play North (Bakersfield) in Saturday night’s Wilhelmsen tournament championship game at 7:45 p.m. at Mt. Whitney High School.

North beat Redwood 53-47 in the first Wilhelmsen semifinal Friday night.

The Cougars meantime, will play Sanger Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Clovis High School, in the championship game of the Elks Classic.

The Apaches beat Buchanan 57-49 in the first Elks semifinal Friday night.

Clovis High is attempting to win its first Elks title in 22 years.