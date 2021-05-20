Tulare Union High School now $80k richer thanks to some bright young students

Students at Tulare Union High School in Tulare, Calif. have been working all year to create an AI device for car dashboards that alerts drivers of stoplights, stop signs, and other vehicles to help prevent traffic collisions at intersections as part of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Contest – a program that encourages students to use STEM to develop solutions to real-world issues.

The local students won $65,000 in technology for their school in April and won $15,000 for the Community Choice Winners. The $80,000 will go toward classroom technology and Samsung learning products.