Tulare shooting victim described as a dedicated family man

Police are still working to determine the motive and find the gunman responsible

TULARE, California (KGPE) — A gunman is still on the loose in Tulare after six people, including a young girl, were shot at a family gathering. Family and friends of the one victim that died, are mourning the loss of a life taken too soon.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Tulare Police say during a celebration of life gathering at a home near I Street and Tulare Avenue, a man walked up and opened fire.

Three men, two women, and a 7-year-old girl got shot.

Police said 23-year-old Demetrius “DJ” Perry-Jones died after being taken to Tulare Adventist Health Hospital.

The girl is reported to be in stable, but critical condition at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.

The other injured men and one of the women were also taken to the hospital and have been released. The other woman was treated on-scene for a bullet graze wound.

At this time, there is no word on a motive, or who the shooter could be. Police are investigating this as a possible gang-related crime.

Nancy and Peter Lombard live around the corner from where this happened and heard the shots as they were fired.

“I heard like six to seven shots, really loud,” Nancy Lombard said. “I thought it was coming from my alley.”

The two wouldn’t find out the tragic details, though, until Thursday morning when they saw the crime scene themselves.

Capt. Matt Machado with Tulare Police says they are working on some leads.

“It really strikes home to us, many of us have children that age. Whenever a child is a victim of a violent crime, it affects all of us,” Machado said.

Over social media, Perry-Jones is described as a dedicated family man who would do everything for his kids. His fiancée Jorgie Ana Cardenas-Jones said the two just lost a young daughter in August.

Police have increased patrols in the area in case there is retaliation to come and it will stay that way at least through the weekend.

