Tulare Outlets mall to close temporarily

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Outlets mall announced Wednesday it will be ceasing operations temporarily due to the COVID-19 emergency.

The popular south valley shopping destination made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of our community, it is with a heavy heart that Tulare Outlets announces a temporary closure of our Center. ❤️ We will still be sharing messages throughout this time as we remain hopeful for the future. pic.twitter.com/r9rUyyL40K — Tulare Outlets (@tulareoutlets) March 19, 2020

The announcement says the decision was made with a “heavy heart”, says they will keep the public updated, and stated that they remain “hopeful for the future”.

No time frame was given for when stores there would re-open.

