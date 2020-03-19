COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Tulare Outlets mall to close temporarily

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Outlets mall announced Wednesday it will be ceasing operations temporarily due to the COVID-19 emergency.

The popular south valley shopping destination made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

The announcement says the decision was made with a “heavy heart”, says they will keep the public updated, and stated that they remain “hopeful for the future”.

No time frame was given for when stores there would re-open.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know