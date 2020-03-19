Tulare Outlets mall to close temporarily

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Outlets mall announced Wednesday it will be ceasing operations temporarily due to the COVID-19 emergency.
The popular south valley shopping destination made the announcement Wednesday on social media.
The announcement says the decision was made with a “heavy heart”, says they will keep the public updated, and stated that they remain “hopeful for the future”.
No time frame was given for when stores there would re-open.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.