TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A multi-agency gang detail nets 34 arrests, guns, drugs, and stolen car over the weekend, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they organized “Operation Gold Star”, a multi-agency gang detail. The focus of the operation according to deputies was to conduct probation and parole compliance checks, and arrest warrant services throughout the county to prevent gang violence in and around Tulare County as summer begins.

Detectives say they conducted 47 probation checks, 57 parole checks, and more than 100 traffic stops.

During the two-day operation, according to officials, 34 suspects were arrested, 31 arrest warrants were served, three people were cited, and 19 guns, one stolen vehicle, ½ pound of methamphetamine, and one ounce of cocaine were seized.

Participating in “Operation Gold Star” were Deputies from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Officers from the Porterville Police Department, Visalia Police Department, Exeter Police Department, California Department of Justice, Woodlake Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Lindsay Police Department, Farmersville Police Department, Dinuba Police Department, California Department of Corrections, Tulare Police Department, Tulare County District Attorney Bureau of Investigations, Tulare County Probation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security and Investigations. The operation covered the entire Tulare County and incorporated cities.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. A. Esquibel with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194, or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.