Tulare man sentenced to 50 years to life for child molestation

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A Tulare man has been sentenced to life in prison for child molestation and possession of child pornography Wednesday at the Tulare County Superior Court.

Yovani Martinez, 33, was sentenced to 50 years-to-life in prison for child molestation and

possession of child pornography.

A jury found Martinez guilty of two counts of digital penetration of a child under the age of ten, six counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of using a minor for sex acts.

The jury also found true the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct.

The DA’s office says crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 2012, and Feb. 10, 2017, against a girl who was five years old when she was sexually assaulted for the first time. All crimes occurred within Tulare County.