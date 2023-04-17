TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The rising Tulare Lake has put PG&E on guard, as several substations could sit in the path of future flood waters.

Crews took the first steps in a series of proactive measures Monday to prepare for what’s likely to come. There are three substations of concern in the area, Corcoran’s, Alpaugh’s, and one in the unincorporated community of Angiola.

Angiola is the site of the most threatened substation and the main priority for crews, who arrived Monday in preparation for the construction of a 16-foot-tall flood wall as a reborn Tulare Lake inched closer and closer.

“Where it’s at right now, it’s just a couple hundred yards from the edge of the Tulare Lake. We’ve seen forecasts that call for 8 to 10 feet of water out there, up to 13 or 14 (feet),” said Denny Boyles, a spokesman for PG&E.

Boyles said the provider also has a plan to put an 8 to 10-foot wall up at the substation in Corcoran, as well as a smaller wall in Alpaugh.

PG&E’s incident management team continues to watch each of the stations very closely as they just try to get ahead of the curve and prep for the future.

“We’re looking at it from a perspective of making sure we’ve done everything we can, to leave, to protect our infrastructure so that customers have power for as long as possible and the infrastructure’s protected so that when recovery efforts begin power will be there,” said Boyles.

Crews will also keep an eye on every powerline, transformer, and pole both in the path of the lake or already submerged. So far, 26 customers have been disconnected in the area, as their homes or businesses are underwater, or will be.

“We’re going to be disconnecting additional customers in the coming days as we see the water’s rising… Losing their power isn’t gonna necessarily have an impact on them today but long term you can see when they’re out there what the potential impacts are gonna be to everyone’s livelihood out there,” said Boyles.

Boyles added that crews have utilized airboats to survey areas and retrieve submerged transformers, and told us that several poles could be in danger as ground underwater erodes.