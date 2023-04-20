KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – PG&E crews have begun operation on the Tulare Lake Basin, as it has continued to look more and more like the largest lake west of the Mississippi River in the country, it once was.

Crews on Thursday climbed aboard an airboat brought in all the way from the Bay Area before they set out on what’s just the beginning of a long-term hands-on project.

“They’re gonna scout locations, that we know we need to move some heavy equipment that’s gonna be affected by the water. We’ll have to use the boat to disconnect the equipment, then we’ll use a helicopter to lift it out,” said Denny Boyles, PG&E’s spokesman.

Crews took some of those initial steps Thursday, as they began to disconnect transformers and other equipment only accessible by boat.

It’s part of a plan to not only save equipment but to make sure that equipment doesn’t pollute the snow melt as it continues to come into the basin.

“Looking at the circuits that are affected, projecting the growth of the water, the expansion of the flooding, which additional circuits will become affected, and doing the work now to disconnect those that need to be disconnected. Also talking to the customers that we know that that’s gonna come for them,” said Boyles.

So far nearly 30 customers have been disconnected, with more on the way. Boyles said most of those customers have already been evacuated.

Meanwhile, the provider also has a plan to fortify substations, like the one in Angiola, on Friday.

“We’re in a phase right now where we’re mitigating the water that’s already here,” Boyles told us.

As to how long the operation could take, he couldn’t provide an answer as of Thursday. He just said they plan to play the waiting game, just like every city and county affected.