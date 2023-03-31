KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A portable substation will be put in the Tulare Lake bed Saturday morning by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the substation will be put in at 7:00 a.m. and will be located on the south side of Utica west of 10th Avenue.

As a result of a large number of road closures, officials say numerous people are getting turned around in the lake bed. The substation will have a banner with instructions on who to call for help and will help deputies assist those in need.

The King’s County Sheriff’s Office’s goal is for the substation to serve as a central Tulare Lake bottom location to help keep people safe and allow them to better serve the community.