SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Newsom is increasing his proposed investment into flood response and prevention projects in his revised budget, including improving flood protection for areas of Kings County.

The governor’s office announced on Thursday an additional $290 million is being allocated for flood protection, totaling $492 million overall.

The new spending proposal includes $125 million for response and recovery related to this year’s storms and flooding.

The governor also announced the state will pay to raise the Corcoran levee in Kings County in response to extensive flooding in the Tulare Basin, which is key to protecting critical infrastructure, including large correctional and medical facilities, and public safety for the immediate surrounding communities.

“Raising the Corcoran levee provides greater certainty that we won’t need to evacuate critical facilities and will ensure public safety,” said Newsom. “However, the state and federal government cannot continue stepping in to raise this levee. I look forward to a conversation on what the local agency is going to do differently so that we don’t find ourselves in this situation again.”

This marks the third time the state or federal government has intervened to raise the levee. Due to over-pumping groundwater, the ground beneath the levee has subsided.

In all, there will be nearly half a billion dollars in flood-related investments in the governor’s revised budget.

In late March, Governor Newsom signed an executive order to support the ongoing response to flooding by expediting levee repairs, floodwater diversion, and other emergency response activities

California also secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support storm response and recovery in the Central Valley and other parts of the state.