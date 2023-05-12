CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Corcoran and Kings County leaders Friday, announced their project to raise and fortify the Corcoran levee would be completely funded by the state.

It came as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s updated budget after he visited Corcoran and the levee on April 25.

Now the people of Corcoran and the county can sleep a little easier, as there are no more questions as to when, and if, the vital $17 million project would be funded, all as water continued its rise against the city’s main line of defense Friday.

“My 92-year-old mother, who lives down the road, when I’ve had time to sit down with my mom and eat lunch with her, her first question would be, ‘Mijo, are we going to flood?’ And when I see her today, thanks to Governor Newsom, I can look my mom in the eye and say no,” said Kings County Supervisor to District 2, Richard Valle.

The southmost section of the 14-and-a-half-mile-long levee is now complete, fortified, and raised to 192 feet above sea level.

A levee that has to hold up for the long haul.

It protects not only the city but two state prisons, which hold thousands of prisoners.

On the other side of it, 103,000 acres of farmland are underwater, with an estimated loss of $149 million.

“This isn’t a two-month event, this is an event that’s gonna last for a year, year and a half, two years, where this water is gonna be covering farmland that feeds the world,” said Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson.

The city began the project well before it got the funding; something leaders knew had to get done.

60% of the levee is complete, but there’s still a long way to go.

“To mobilize all the equipment, all the manpower with the trucks, and on a daily basis, they’ve been diligent. The missing piece obviously, ‘How are we gonna actually fund this?’ Today’s a monumental day. That, that piece of the puzzle now has been provided,” said Corcoran City Manager Greg Gatzka.

Some more good news here for residents Friday, as officials announced they expect construction to finish up around the first week of June.