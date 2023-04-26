CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The only thing that stands between Corcoron and the ever-rising Tulare Lake Basin, is its levee.

The city has asked for help from the state to fortify it, and a breakthrough came Tuesday, as state officials pledged some support.

There’s still plenty of work to do on the levee; work has been underway on the pivotal flood wall, even long before Tuesday.

They have no time to waste, the city manager says they only have a few months to raise and fortify it before it’s too late.

“We know that we already have water that’s eroded it from the March flash flooding, and we know we’re gonna have more water coming after the snowmelt. So, this facility has to be able to withstand probably about two years’ worth of water and erosion against it,” said Corcoran City Manager Greg Gatzka.

Gatzka took me up on the levee to see some of the ongoing work Wednesday.

It is a well-oiled operation, nearly 50 trucks moved as fast as possible to raise the levee by four feet, up to 192 feet above sea level to protect against the rising water, while fortifications were being made for the long-term.

“Trying to get 850,000 cubic yards of material to reinforce the levee, protect it, give it some extra reassurance that it’s gonna be able to withstand that flood water,” said Gatzka.

He said the city has undertaken the $17 million project on its own, but still finds itself $2 million short of what is needed.

However, the city has got some long-awaited good news from the state on Tuesday.

“We had I would say critical support from (the) Department of Water Resources. It’s immediately looking at deploying some erosion control measures. The next piece of the puzzle obviously is the continuance of this work to make sure it’s got enough resilience to maintain itself,” said Gatzka.

He said those discussions are still a work in progress but they’re hopeful.

As far as raising the levee goes, Gatzka said there was some miscommunication between the city and state in their initial request. That was cleared up Tuesday, now they just hope the state steps in with additional resources soon.