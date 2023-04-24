KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The warming trend in the valley is causing snow in the mountains to melt faster, which could make its way into Tulare Lake.

All that water is flooding power substations that PG&E is trying to protect.

Tulare Lake keeps growing by the day.

With hundreds of feet of snow starting to melt due to the high temperatures expected in the area this week, crews are using everything they can to clear out vital infrastructure.

“We’re dealing with a melt and it’s going to accelerate,” said Dr. Michael Anderson, a state criminologist with the Department of Water Resources.

The DWR is giving local agencies a map to show Tulare Lake’s footprint and where the water could go as more water pours into the area.

“We will see melt happening towards the watersheds. If a million-acre feet showed up at the bottom of the lake bed, this is what would happen,” said Anderson.

“We are going to have a challenging few weeks to come,” said Brian Ferguson with Cal-OES. These are challenges that require some heavy lifting.

A chinook or heavy-lift helicopter, normally used in military operations, is now fighting a battle near the re-emerging and constantly growing Tulare Lake.

“These are all transformers that have been submerged,” said Denny Boyles with PG&E.

Crews are trying to keep their power infrastructure as dry as possible, but for some areas, the 6,000-pound transformers had to be rescued from underwater.

“We had a dive crew go, and strap the transformer to the helicopter’s strap, that will lift them out,” he said.

They’re trying to keep this substation near Angiola from the same fate.

In two days it went from a chain link fence to now having 16 feet of protective wall around it.

“It’s not gonna rise quickly, but we’ve seen that it’s rising every day. Preparing for the lake to get filled when we’re all just waiting,” said Boyles.

PG&E representatives say they are speaking with nearby farmers and companies to keep the power coming into this area until they have to shut these areas off from power.