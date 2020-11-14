Tulare homicide suspect behind bars after police receive tip she was hiding out in Mexico

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A Tulare homicide suspect is behind bars after police received a tip she was hiding out in Mexico.

Alicia Espinosa, a 23-year-old with ties to Tulare, Visalia, Las Vegas, and Henderson, Nevada is accused of murdering 55-year-old John Albers in his Tulare home earlier this month.

Sometime last week Sgt. Ray Guerrero said a man vacationing in Mexico dealt police the tip they’ve been waiting for by giving them a call, after meeting Espinosa in Cabo San Lucas sometime last week.

“He stated after he had contact with Espinosa. He conducted a Facebook search of her and learned that she was a subject of interest within our homicide investigation,” he said

Albers was found stabbed to death in his home November 1. Investigators said his suspected killer, Espinosa, is an adult entertainment industry worker, who Albers had been in a romantic relationship with.

Police turned to the public for help last week, saying Espinosa may have fled to Southern California or Nevada.

“We do believe that she knows that we’re wanting to talk to her and we do think that she’s hiding from us.” Sgt. Ed Hinojosa said.

After getting the break in the case police worked with US Marshals who found Espinosa was already in custody in Mexico. Guerrero said they don’t know if she has ties to the area or what she was arrested there for, but said it was unrelated to the murder.

“Arrangements were made that the US Marshals would extradite Ms. Espinosa to California specifically Los Angeles International Airport,” Guerrero said.

Detectives met them there and took Espinosa to the Tulare County Jail where she’s facing murder charges with no bond.