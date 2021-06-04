Tulare detectives searching for burglary suspects who took 2 trailers, other property

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are searching for a suspect(s) who took trailers and other property from a home near Badger, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say sometime between April 29 to May 7, someone drove onto the victim’s property in the 51200 block of Eshom Valley Drive.

The silver/tan Chevrolet Tahoe was seen near a home burglary in the Badger area, where two trailers and other property were stolen.

The Tahoe has an oxidized hood and was last seen heading toward the Dry Creek/Lomitas area of Lemon Cove.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle, the identity of the suspect(s), or possible location of the stolen property is encouraged to contact Det. J. Burciaga or Sgt. D. Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office General Investigations Unit at (559) 802-9563 or 24 hours (559) 733-6218, (800) 808-0488. Anonymous information may be reported through the Sheriff’s TipNow Program at (559) 725-4194 by e-mail at tcso@tipnow.com.