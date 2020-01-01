Tulare County woman’s disappearance ‘suspicious,’ authorities ask for help

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are asking for help locating a woman who was last seen on Saturday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Brittney Steenbergen, 36, was last seen at her home in Plainview.

Her disappearance is being investigated as suspicious, and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Steenbergen is described as white, 5-foot-8, 200 pounds and has brown hair.

Detectives are also searching for Adel Hussein, who is her estranged, live-in boyfriend and father of Steenbergen’s four children, who are currently with family.

Hussein is a person of interest in Steenbergen’s disappearance, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Hussein was last seen in the Tipton area around 6 p.m. on Tuesday on New Years Eve.

He is known to frequent the Plainview and Porterville areas.

Hussein is described as 5-foot-4, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hat with a “B” on it, black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Hussein is known to drive a 2007 Toyota RAV4 with the license plate 5XNS883.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Steenbergen or Hussein should call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.

