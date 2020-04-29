Tulare County to have two new COVID-19 testing sites to increase testing

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

VISALIA, CAlif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County has been selected by the California Coronavirus Testing task force to receive two new COVID-19 testing sites as part of the statewide effort to expand testing in rural areas, according to Tulare County Health Department.

One of the new testing sites will be located at the memorial building in Dinuba, while the second location will be located at the memorial building in Porterville.

The two testing sites are expected to open on Monday, the health department says.

“The State has identified expansion of testing as a key indicator in the road map to recovery from this pandemic,” notes Karen Elliott, Director of Public Health for Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency. “Tulare County is grateful for the opportunity to provide increased testing to the community to further meet this priority metric.”

Health officials say the locations sites for the new testing is selected after the state looked at both rural and urban areas where Californians would have to travel between 30 and 60 minutes to reach an existing testing site or hospital.

Each new testing location has a goal of conducting 132 tests per day for community members, including those working in essential business and services or are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19.

