TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s Office names officer of the year on Saturday.

Deputy Luis Araujo was named officer of the year by the Knights of Columbus at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Visalia. Deputy Araujo along with officers from other agencies were recognized during the Knights’ 37th annual Public Safety Night.

“I’d like to thank [the Knights] for giving us this award, not just for myself but for past awards and future awards and giving us a night of appreciation for law enforcement and first responders,” Deputy Araujo said.

Lt. Gary Marks with the Tulare County Sheriff’s department presented Deputy Araujo with his award.

“We’re very proud of him,” Lt. Marks said. “In his short tenure at the Substation, he’s really become a leader and a mentor to some of our newer deputies coming to the substation and that was one of the primary reasons why he was nominated,” Lt. Gary Marks said.

Deputy Luis Araujo, center, was named Officer of the Year during the Knights of Columbus’ 37th Public Safety Night at the St. Mary Parish Center. Pictured is Sergeant Joshua Howser, left, Deputy Luis Araujo and Lieutenant Gary Marks.

Deputy Araujo was hired at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 following a 13-year career as an EMT with an ambulance service.

He is assigned to the Visalia Substation and works Patrol in the Visalia and Ivanhoe areas and serves on the Sheriff’s Unmanned Ariel Vehicle (UAV) Unit.

