Tulare County sees triple-digit spike in COVID-19 cases as the state looks to reopening

VISALIA, California (KSEE) – Tulare County’s COVID-19 infections rose by 101 Tuesday.

It was the largest single-day jump so far and comes as local leaders are making plans to reopen the economy.

Two additional nursing facilities reported outbreaks. Dinuba Healthcare in Dinuba reported 21 residents were infected, and Sierra Valley Rehab in Porterville announcing 19 cases.

Supervisor Dennis Townsend said the board is planning on following the governor’s plan, which includes opening some businesses as early as Friday.

“We’re going to try to put our metrics into that outline and then this Friday which is the phase two reopening the governor planned, we’re going to try to fall exactly in line with that plan,” he said.

Townsend said he knows the county has a problem with case numbers but also wants businesses to have directives in place when it’s time to open.

He also said two new testing sites just launched. “Those are in Porterville and Dinuba. Today was the opening date. And so with that, we’re going to almost quadruple the amount of tests that we do,” he said.

Visalia mayor Bob Link said the city will no longer stand in the way of businesses opening.

“Where it stands right now is we continue to encourage the non-essentials not to be open but if they choose to be open we are not going to fine them,” he said.

Link also said the city won’t make shops enforce any policies, like wearing masks.

“It’s the individual’s responsibility. They can open or they don’t have to open, it’s also a customers decision whether they want to shop there or not,” Link said.

He also pointed out many of the cases and deaths are clustered in the nursing facilities.

Townsend said the board is planning to ask the governor if those numbers can be separated so they are not reflected in the county’s total.

“We kept coming back to that, that is you split that out, our numbers look a lot better and most of the people are already in a quarantine because they’re in a skilled nursing facility. So if it’s something the governor’s office would buy off on. We think it’s reasonable to request,” Townsend said.

