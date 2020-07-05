Tulare County Search and Rescue deputies to assist Sierra County authorities with active shooter

TULARE CO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Deputies are heading to assist the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office for an active shooter situation Saturday evening.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office says they received information that two people were shot in a remote area of northwestern Sierra County Friday.

While deputies were responding, they received information that both shooting victims were being transported out of the area by a private vehicle.

Both victims were transported to the hospital by helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sierra County authorities.

Authorities say that shortly after learning the two victims were being transported out, the sheriff’s office says they received a call of a third shooting victim in the same general area.

The caller stated they fled the area after the shooting, and are now lost. Deputies say they were able to make it to the third victim but was found deceased.

The Sierra County sheriff’s office has reached out to the neighboring law enforcement agencies for assistance.

