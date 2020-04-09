COVID-19 Information

Tulare County reports two more COVID-19 deaths

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Tulare Public Health Branch confirms the eighth and ninth death from COVID-19 in the county. There are now a total of 168 cases in Tulare County.

Both individuals were related to Redwood Springs, and both individuals passed away on Tuesday, April 7. Both were over 65 and person-to-person transmissions.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the friends and families who lost their loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer.  “Tulare County Public Health continues to assist Redwood Springs facility with supplies, resources, and guidance.”

Out of the 168 cases, 112 were person to person/contact, 21 were travel-related and 35 are under investigation, the health department said.

Here is how cases broke down by age group:

  • 9 — Ages 0-17
  • 17 — Ages 18-25
  • 43 — Ages 26-40
  • 44 — Ages 41-64
  • 55 — Ages 65+

Nine patients have recovered from COVID-19.

