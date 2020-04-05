Tulare County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, — totaling 116

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday— now totaling 116.

Out of the 116 cases, 75 were person to person/contact, 19 were travel-related and 22 were under investigation, the health department said.

Here is how cases broke down by age group:

5 — Ages 0-17

16 — Ages 18-25

30 — Ages 26-40

28 — Ages 41-64

37 — Ages 65+

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map (click here) detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.

A total of 234 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by health officials.

There was no information available on the number of COVID-19 tests performed in Tulare County.

COVID-19 resource links:

