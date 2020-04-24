Tulare County reports 472 total COVID-19 cases

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials on Friday announced a total of 472 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Of the 472 cases, 27 were travel-related, 334 were a result of person-to-person contact, and 111 were still under investigation.
Twenty-eight people have died in the county, and health officials have been able to confirm 83 recoveries.
Health officials said 536 are under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
