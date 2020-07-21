Tulare County reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 224 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 1 new COVID-19 related death and 224 new cases Tuesday morning.

Out of the 7,120 cases, 68 were travel-related, 2,322 were person to person/contact, and 4,730 were under investigation.

168 people have died and 3,821 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

Age Groups

847 – Ages 0 – 17

1117 – Ages 18 – 25

1983 – Ages 26 – 40

2230 – Ages 41 – 64

940 – Ages 65+

Ethnicity

3437 – Hispanic

703 – Caucasian

106 – Asian

29 – African American

11 – Native American

69 – Multi-Race

2765 – Unknown

