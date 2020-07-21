Tulare County reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 224 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 1 new COVID-19 related death and 224 new cases Tuesday morning.
Out of the 7,120 cases, 68 were travel-related, 2,322 were person to person/contact, and 4,730 were under investigation.
168 people have died and 3,821 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.
Age Groups
847 – Ages 0 – 17
1117 – Ages 18 – 25
1983 – Ages 26 – 40
2230 – Ages 41 – 64
940 – Ages 65+
Ethnicity
3437 – Hispanic
703 – Caucasian
106 – Asian
29 – African American
11 – Native American
69 – Multi-Race
2765 – Unknown
