Tulare County reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 224 new cases

News

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 1 new COVID-19 related death and 224 new cases Tuesday morning.

Out of the 7,120 cases, 68 were travel-related, 2,322 were person to person/contact, and 4,730 were under investigation.

168 people have died and 3,821 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

Age Groups

    847 – Ages 0 – 17
    1117 – Ages 18 – 25
    1983 – Ages 26 – 40
    2230 – Ages 41 – 64
    940 – Ages 65+

  Ethnicity

    3437 – Hispanic
    703 – Caucasian
    106 – Asian
    29 – African American
    11 – Native American
    69 – Multi-Race
    2765 – Unknown

COVID-19 resource links:

