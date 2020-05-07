Tulare County gearing up to open small businesses despite growing number of positive COVID-19 cases

VISALIA Calif. (KGPE) — Tulare County continues to lead the Central Valley in positive COVID-19 cases, adding new cases Wednesday to bring their total to 916 positive cases.

Tammie Weyker-Adkins with Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency says they are testing more people due to more rapid testing sites.

“Because we have more resources now the more cases you are going to find,” said Weyker Adkins. “So, although it may seem frightening to some folks it is actually positive that er are able to identify those individuals.”

Weyker-Adkins says they are testing hundreds of people every day and finding out many are contracting the virus by person-to-person contact which could have a big impact on the county economy.

“For our county we are, through contact tracing, seeing a lot of family to family contact,” said Weyker-Adkins. “So that does mean people are getting together with people outside of their own household.”

One business impacted by an uptick in positive coronavirus cases is Ruiz Food Plant. They have two locations in Tulare county.

Their spokesperson, Pat Summers, said as of Monday, production is currently paused at our Dinuba California facility. Our Tulare California facility is operating.

Currently five Tulare County nursing homes continue to be hot spots for positive COVID-19 cases and virus related deaths.

But despite the upward trend, city officials and county supervisors are slowly working on ways to open small businesses.

Pete Vander Poel is the Tulare County Supervisor for District 2. He said these numbers do seem high but most of them are pinpointed to nursing home facilities.

“If you look at the numbers here in Tulare County I think it is very interesting. When you remove the skilled nursing home facilities from the numbers we are much closer in line with rural trends in other parts of the state and parts of the country,” said Vander Poel.

The county is working with governor Newsom’s office to remove the nursing home cases to lower the overall numbers for the county.

Vander Poel believes it’s time to slowly open small businesses with modifications especially in their downtown cities.

Steve Nelsen is the CEO of Downtown Visalia. Neslen said he has seen the impact the coronavirus has had on their downtown businesses.

“A lot of our downtown businesses don’t do curbside you know how does a shoe store do a curbside how does a jewelry store do a curbside,” said Nelsen. “So, our push has always been if they can show that they have done the social protocols correctly with six feet distancing and sanitation kinds of things.”

Nelsen said he is constantly getting calls from business owners waiting for the green light to open up shop.

Nelsen said he is waiting for a firm answer from the governor to work with businesses to open up. The governor is expected to come up with a list of businesses later this week.

