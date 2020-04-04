Tulare County health officials confirm community spread of COVID-19 is present in the county

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Public Health Branch has confirmed community spread of COVID-19 in Tulare County on Saturday. Revealing there are multiple clusters of COVID-19 and several cases with unknown source.

Health officials say community spread, or transmission, means the spread of the infection is unknown or cannot be directly traced back to a known exposure.

“As of April 4, 2020, there are 107 total cases of COVID-19,” stated Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “Tulare County Public Health Branch has been conducting investigations on every case to ascertain the transmission type, called contact tracing. This serves to contain the spread of the virus by ensuring contacts of affected cases are notified.”

As the number of confirmed cases climb, the number of contacts is also rising, increasing the difficulty of tracking cases, according to health officials.

Public health officials launched a seven-day-a-week hotline for questions about COVID-19, please dial 2-1-1.

COVID-19 resource links:

