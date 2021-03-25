Tulare County expands eligibility to 50 and over, those 16 and over in CA to become eligible on April 15

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – Starting April 1, those 50 and older in California will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and starting April 15, those 16 and older will be eligible, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday.

“Just a few weeks, there will be no rules, no limitations as it relates to the ability to get the a vaccine administered,” Newsom said.

And effective immediately, Newsom said family members of those who are eligible can also get the vaccine given that the provider has the flexibility to do so.

“Regardless of your age, regardless of your preexisting condition, if someone comes in eligible under the existing rules but with a family member, we will accommodate the family member, no questions asked,” Newsom said.

This comes with the expectation that supply will significantly increase in the next couple of weeks and months.

Newsom said he expects the state’s allocation to increase from 1.8 million doses a week to about 2.5 million doses a week in a number of weeks and closer to 3 million doses a week as the state goes into May and June.

“We are now working with providers all up and down the state to prepare for a surge of access and demand once that limitation as it relates to the current tiering is lifted,” he said.

For the last couple of weeks and months, Fresno County has expanded its distribution system.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said the county has continued to find ways to do so, but they would still welcome a FEMA mass vaccination site.

“We would still welcome a site like that that would have the capability to vaccinate thousands of people per day and also add mobile capabilities. But since we haven’t heard when that actually is going to arrive, the county has deployed some of its own strategies to ensure that those more rural parts are receiving vaccines,” Magsig said.

In Tulare County, they’re starting early with those 50 and older. Effective immediately, those who are 50 and older and work or live in Tulare County are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Carrie Monteiro with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency recommended those 50 and older go to the county website and register for an appointment at the International Agri-Center.

“Having this steady supply, seeing that we’re seeing a level out of demand, really are the two major indicators for our public health officer to make the decision to expand eligibility even further,” Monteiro said.